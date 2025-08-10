Rice mill death case: NHRC seeks report by September 15

BARGARH: The NHRC has pulled up the authorities of Kaleshwar Mill in Bargarh for their alleged negligence in connection with the death of 12-year-old Pratyush Bhaena who accidentally fell on a heap of hot ash dumped outside the mill and sustained severe burns, six months back.

Terming it a clear violation of safety norms, the Commission through a communication sent on Friday, directed the Home department to submit a detailed report on the incident by September 15 before deciding on the compensation and legal action.

It noted that the disposal of ash outside the premises violated the mandated procedures and that the cause of death was not in dispute. “The death of the boy is not in dispute; prima facie negligence on the part of the factory is established, hence the deceased is entitled to get compensation,” the Commission stated in its mail.

Acting on the complaint of rights activist Dillip Das, the NHRC had in July summoned the Bargarh administration and the special secretary of Odisha to submit an action taken report. However, the state representatives sought more time following which the commission granted four weeks time to file a comprehensive response on liability, compensation and action taken. The matter will be reviewed again after the state’s report is submitted next month.