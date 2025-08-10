Two women donate organs, save lives in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Two women who died within days of each other have left behind a lasting legacy by donating their organs, which have given a fresh lease of life to seven persons.
Forty-nine-year-old Kuntala Nanda of Goudiapada village under Ranapur block in Nayagarh district died after suffering snakebite a week ago. She was admitted to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) where she was treated for two days before being shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar when her condition deteriorated.
Though the effect of poison from her body could be removed, she went into coma and doctors declared Kuntala brain dead. The 49-year-old’s family members agreed to donate her organs, and on Wednesday, her kidney, liver, heart and lungs were successfully transplanted by a team of doctors at Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar. She was cremated with full state honour a day later.
Similarly, L Rabanamma (53), a resident of Ranipentha on the outskirts of Paralakhemundi, died after a road accident. Rabanamma was riding pillion on her nephew’s bike when it was hit by a speeding bus. The impact threw the 53-year-old off the vehicle as a result of which she suffered serious injuries.
Police said, she was admitted to the DHH at Paralakhemundi but Rabanamma went into coma and was shifted to a private hospital at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. While being shifted to Srikakulam, Rabanamma had expressed her willingness to donate her organs. On Wednesday, doctors declared her brain dead and her family decided to fulfil her last wish. They informed the hospital which completed the formalities and preserved the cornea, liver, kidney and heart of Rabanamma after successful removal. Her organs gave a new lease of life to four persons.
The Andhra administration honoured her body and sent it back home in a special ambulance. On Thursday, when the ambulance reached Paralakhemundi, locals took out a procession to Ranipentha village and a guard of honour was provided by Gajapati administration before the body was placed on the funeral pyre.