Two women donate organs, save lives in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Two women who died within days of each other have left behind a lasting legacy by donating their organs, which have given a fresh lease of life to seven persons.

Forty-nine-year-old Kuntala Nanda of Goudiapada village under Ranapur block in Nayagarh district died after suffering snakebite a week ago. She was admitted to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) where she was treated for two days before being shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar when her condition deteriorated.

Though the effect of poison from her body could be removed, she went into coma and doctors declared Kuntala brain dead. The 49-year-old’s family members agreed to donate her organs, and on Wednesday, her kidney, liver, heart and lungs were successfully transplanted by a team of doctors at Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar. She was cremated with full state honour a day later.