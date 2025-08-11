Minor girl dies after self-immolation bid in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: Hours after sustaining over 80 per cent burn injuries in a suspected self-immolation attempt, a 13-year-old girl from Phiringimal under Gaesilat police limits lost her battle for life while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla, on Monday.

The incident occurred earlier and villagers found her lying unconscious in a football field with her body almost completely charred. A petrol bottle and a matchbox were recovered from the spot.

Around 7:30 am, the victim poured petrol on herself in a nearby field and set herself ablaze. Villagers rescued her but faced delays in arranging an ambulance, eventually taking her to a private hospital, from where she was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.

Sources said the girl had been staying at her maternal uncle’s house for the past weeks while her father was away as a migrant labourer and her mother was living at her maternal home.

She was studying at an Ashram School in Paikmal block and had come home over to meet her mother and celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

IGP (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal said: “The girl was living here for the past one month, and she was supposed to return to her hostel in a day or two. We are investigating various angles, including what happened at her home earlier today and the possible reasons to ascertain the reason behind her extreme step..”