Minor girl dies after self-immolation bid in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: Hours after sustaining over 80 per cent burn injuries in a suspected self-immolation attempt, a 13-year-old girl from Phiringimal under Gaesilat police limits lost her battle for life while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla, on Monday.
The incident occurred earlier and villagers found her lying unconscious in a football field with her body almost completely charred. A petrol bottle and a matchbox were recovered from the spot.
Around 7:30 am, the victim poured petrol on herself in a nearby field and set herself ablaze. Villagers rescued her but faced delays in arranging an ambulance, eventually taking her to a private hospital, from where she was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.
Sources said the girl had been staying at her maternal uncle’s house for the past weeks while her father was away as a migrant labourer and her mother was living at her maternal home.
She was studying at an Ashram School in Paikmal block and had come home over to meet her mother and celebrate Raksha Bandhan.
IGP (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal said: “The girl was living here for the past one month, and she was supposed to return to her hostel in a day or two. We are investigating various angles, including what happened at her home earlier today and the possible reasons to ascertain the reason behind her extreme step..”
Bolangir SP Rishikesh D. Khilari, who is currently in-charge of Bargarh, confirmed her death and said, “The doctor has declared her death. Her family has filed a report that she self-immolated and based on that we have registered an unnatural death (UD) case. Currently, other proceedings like her post-mortem and investigation into the cause of her death are underway. A video she had recorded before her death has also been seized and we are investigating all angles simultaneously.”
The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the region, coming close on the heels of the FM College and Balanga cases. A pall of gloom has descended on the village, while police are analysing the recovered video, which is expected to reveal the circumstances that drove her to the extreme step.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)