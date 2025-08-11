No road for locals in Odisha's Naxal-hit Tulsi village

MALKANGIRI: The 33-km road linking Tulsi village in Mathili block to the rest of the region continues to cause severe hardships for locals, particularly during the monsoon.
The construction of the road, which originates from Matiguda and winds through Dandiapadar, Daldali, Goguapadar, Kotuapadar, and Kirimiti, all remote Maoist-affected villages, is yet to be completed even after one year.
Despite the establishment of a BSF camp in Tulsi village to provide security and facilitate smooth construction, progress has been slow. Villagers, especially the elderly and schoolgoing children, are bearing the brunt of the delay. “In the absence of a pucca road, we are facing a lot of difficulties,” said Lekma Durua, a resident of Tulsi village.
A representative of the construction company attributed the delay to a shortage of materials in the locality. However, social activist Sarat Chandra Buruda alleged that the contractor is illegally operating a stone crusher without forest and mining clearances and resorting to stone blasting to procure materials. He further claimed that no official application for setting up the crusher unit has been filed.
Superintendent engineer of Rural Development Division-I Sujata Disari denied allegations of blasting. “Stones are being collected manually, and no crusher unit has been set up yet. It is being kept ready for operation, pending official clearance,” she said.
She added that 69 to 80 per cent of the cost will be deducted from the contractor for the stones already stacked. Disari admitted the delay is also due to material shortage and the non-finalisation of tenders. “We have set a target to complete the road by March 2026,” she said.
Mining officer Satyandra Sarkar, who visited the site, dismissed blasting claims but confirmed that the contractor is yet to pay the necessary royalty to the Mines department. SP Vinod Patil stressed the strategic importance of the road. “Early completion is crucial from a security standpoint. We expect it to be completed by next year,” he said.
Meanwhile, the anganwadi centre in Tulsi continues to function under hazardous conditions. Operating from a kutcha house, the centre’s dilapidated condition and leaky roof pose serious risk to workers and children.
A polythene sheet has been spread over the roof, but the centre remains vulnerable, especially during rains.