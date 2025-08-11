Orissa HC orders police to produce DEO of Kalahandi in contempt case

CUTTACK; Taking a stern stance against non-compliance with judicial orders, the Orissa High Court has directed the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Bhawanipatna police station to produce Sushanta Kumar Chopdar, the district education officer (DEO) of Kalahandi, before the court on August 13.

The direction came in a contempt case concerning the prolonged delay in payment of interest on retirement benefits to a retired school teacher Sunil Kumar Behera. Behera, who retired on May 31, 2006, received his retirement dues only on April 21, 2015, almost nine years later. In the same year, he moved the court seeking interest at nine per cent per annum for the inordinate delay.

On September 29, 2023, the high court ruled in his favour, directing that interest at six per cent per annum be paid on the delayed retirement dues for the period from June 1, 2006 to April 20, 2015. The court ordered the DEO, Kalahandi to calculate and release the interest amount within three months from the date of receipt of the order.