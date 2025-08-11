Orissa HC refuses to order FIR in dispute over NHAI aid

CUTTACK: In a significant development concerning alleged irregularities in a multi-crore land compensation case linked to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Orissa High Court has declined to issue directions to the Keonjhar police for registering an FIR.
Justice Chittaranjan Dash, while hearing a criminal miscellaneous petition (CRLMP) filed by three women from a Scheduled Caste community, observed that the dispute involved complex questions of fact requiring examination of evidence and was best suited for adjudication by magistrate court.
The petition was filed by Saraswati Sethy, Srimati Sethy and Malati Behera, who claimed they were defrauded in the disbursal of compensation related to land acquired by the NHAI. The petitioners alleged that although they were rightfully entitled to 50 per cent of the compensation, the major share of Rs 21.08 crore was fraudulently received by one person.
They further alleged that the remaining amount of Rs 6.96 crore, initially granted to them, was also usurped by the person with connivance of NHAI officials and the land acquisition officer, Keonjhar. The petitioners also accused the police of taking no action on their written complaint dated December 16, 2024. They claimed that even the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar was informed but took no steps.
In the course of the hearing, the court had on July 28 directed the petitioners to file copies of the plaints of ongoing civil suits. The petitioners submitted hard copies and an affidavit citing an earlier high court order on a writ petition dated July 18, 2024, which had flagged irregularities in NHAI’s land acquisition.
Justice Dash, however, noted that the dispute, rooted in allegations of fraud and entitlement, was fact-intensive and could only be resolved through proper evidentiary scrutiny.
“While this court is not inclined to pass any direction as the very dispute arises between the parties is more based on evidence. The proper way would be to approach the jurisdictional magistrate by way of complaint,” Justice Dash held.
The CRLMP was accordingly disposed of leaving the petitioners the option to seek remedies through appropriate legal channels.