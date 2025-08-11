Orissa HC refuses to order FIR in dispute over NHAI aid

CUTTACK: In a significant development concerning alleged irregularities in a multi-crore land compensation case linked to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Orissa High Court has declined to issue directions to the Keonjhar police for registering an FIR.

Justice Chittaranjan Dash, while hearing a criminal miscellaneous petition (CRLMP) filed by three women from a Scheduled Caste community, observed that the dispute involved complex questions of fact requiring examination of evidence and was best suited for adjudication by magistrate court.

The petition was filed by Saraswati Sethy, Srimati Sethy and Malati Behera, who claimed they were defrauded in the disbursal of compensation related to land acquired by the NHAI. The petitioners alleged that although they were rightfully entitled to 50 per cent of the compensation, the major share of Rs 21.08 crore was fraudulently received by one person.

They further alleged that the remaining amount of Rs 6.96 crore, initially granted to them, was also usurped by the person with connivance of NHAI officials and the land acquisition officer, Keonjhar. The petitioners also accused the police of taking no action on their written complaint dated December 16, 2024. They claimed that even the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar was informed but took no steps.