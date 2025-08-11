Raighar nursing student’s death: BJD to observe bandh today

UMERKOTE/BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has called a 12-hour bandh in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district on Monday in protest against the death of the 21-year-old nursing student at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The woman had allegedly consumed poison on July 17 following circulation of her private photos by a youth, who is said to have been in a one-sided love with her. She died during treatment at AIIMS-BBS on Saturday.

Addressing the media on Sunday, BJD general secretary and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi remarked that the BJP government has failed to protect women in the state. He further sought resignation of deputy chief minister-cum-Women and Child Development minister Pravati Parida in this connection, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased’s family.

Media coordinator Priyabrata Majhi said the residents of Raighar block in Nabarangpur district have been requested to extend full support to the hartal. Government and private institutions, shops, markets, transport, schools and colleges have been requested to support the bandh. He, however, added that emergency services will not be disrupted during the strike.

The woman’s body is expected to reach her native village Dumurimunda by midnight. Raighar IIC Raghunath Majhi said, “Police are on alert for maintenance of law and order. Patrolling has been tightened and more police forces will be deployed in sensitive areas.”