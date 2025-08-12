Man faces ire of villagers for attempting to rape minor in Odisha

BALASORE: A 20 year-old man was physically assaulted by villagers in Balasore’s Simulia block on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl. The villagers also set his bike on fire.

The accused, Prasanta Samal of Antara village under Simulia block, was arrested by police on Monday. According to sources, the incident occurred at around 9 am on Sunday when the survivor, a Class IX student, was returning home. Prasanta, who was going along the same route on his bike, stopped the survivor, dragged her aside and attempted to rape her.

Her screams alerted nearby villagers, who rushed to her aid. They rescued her, tied Prasanta to a tree and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. They also set his bike on fire. Police rushed to the spot and detained Prasanta.

He was arrested on Monday following a complaint filed by the survivor’s mother. Balasore Sadar SDPO Subhransu Sekhar Nayak said a case under the POCSO Act and for attempted rape has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is on, he added.