Odisha CM Majhi calms peon who threatened suicide over job regularisation

BHUBANESWAR: As the state grapples with a disturbing trend of self-immolation and suicides, a threat issued by a peon in the Works department to take his own life if his job was not regularised had Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a very discomforting situation.

Majhi, though, did not lose his composure and listened to the peon Jagabandhu Panda with compassion and assured that his grievance will be addressed.

Panda, who has been working in the Works department on ad hoc basis for over three decades, had come to the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell to narrate his hardship to the CM. While stating that his service has not been regularised despite repeated assurances by the department authorities, Panda announced in the grievance cell that he had lost all hope and there was no other option but to commit suicide. Hearing this, Majhi rushed to Panda and comforted him with the assurance that his grievance will be addressed.

“You have come here with your grievance and I am here to resolve your problem if it is genuine. You should not talk about suicide. Have patience, everything will be alright,” Majhi told Panda.

The chief minister further advised Panda not to take any wrong step by coming under the influence of others and have faith on the government.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Panda said, “I told the chief minister that my existence is meaningless if my problem is not resolved. It will be better to commit suicide. The chief minister assured me to consider my case.”

CM grievance hearing records 88% redressal, says minister

Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik said 10,807 out of 12,252 applications received by the end of the 13 edition of the CM’s grievance hearing have been resolved, registering an achievement rate of 88 per cent.

In the 14th session, eight ministers and senior officers attended to the grievances registered by 1,000 persons.

Naik said, “Grievance cells are being conducted in the districts and we are reaching out to people even at the panchayat-level. This year, 51 people have received assistance amounting to `55 lakh.”

Apart from Naik, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and ministers Mukesh Mahaling, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Nityananda Gond, Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradeep Bal Samant and Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia assisted the chief minister.