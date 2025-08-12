Odisha crime branch takes two accused in OTET paper leak case on remand

CUTTACK: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Monday took two key accused in the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) question paper leak case - BSE data entry operator Jitan Moharana and working president of state ex-cadre teachers’ association Bijaya Mishra - on remand for further questioning.

So far, eight persons including BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty have been arrested in connection with the case. Crime Branch officials said after questioning of Moharana and Mishra is wrapped up, the agency will take Mohanty for interrogation in the second phase.

Meanwhile, the agency has also quizzed BSE president Srikant Tarai to ascertain why and under what circumstances he had given permission to Mohanty to prepare the question papers in alleged violation of the board’s rules and regulations. Crime Branch has also sought the help of Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to investigate the financial aspects of the case.

In a letter to the FIU on Sunday, the agency has attached the Aadhaar and PAN details of the eight arrested accused requesting it to process, analyse and provide information regarding their financial transactions.

The officials are also probing if there was an unholy nexus between Mohanty and the proprietor of the Bhopal-based printing company which was assigned the charge of printing the question papers.