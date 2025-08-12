Three women murdered in Ganjam, Gajapati in a day

BERHAMPUR: Brutal killing of three women, including that of a 73-year-old, in separate incidents in the last 24 hours has rocked Ganjam and Gajapati districts.
In Berhampur, a 32-year-old woman was found murdered while her 11-year-old daughter suffered injuries in attacks by unidentified miscreants at their house in Srimaanagar under Nimakhandi police limits of the city. A sword was found near the crime scene.
The deceased was identified as Gayatri Swain while her daughter Nilam is receiving treatment. They were living in a rented house at Srimaanagar since August 3. The incident is believed to have occurred late on Sunday evening but came to light next morning, when the house owner, who lives upstairs, noticed the gate open with the lock and key placed nearby. On checking, he found the door to Gayatri’s house locked from outside, with the lights and fan still on.
When Gayatri did not respond, the owner alerted her husband, who works in Bhubaneswar, and her brother. Gayatri’s brother rushed to the spot, broke open the door and found the mother and daughter lying in a pool of blood with the sword placed nearby.
They were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where Gayatri was declared dead. Nilam is undergoing treatment. Preliminary investigation suggests Gayatri and her daughter were alone during the attack. The criminals, reportedly known to Gayatri, are suspected to have entered the house in the night and carried out the assault.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Gayatri had eloped with another man two years ago, after which her husband lodged a missing complaint. She returned 10 days ago, after a settlement was reached with her husband. On August 3, the couple rented the Srimaanagar house, after which the husband left for Bhubaneswar.
In the second incident, unidentified assailants hacked to death a 73-year-old woman in Khandia Street of Ralaba village under Hinjili police limits. The victim’s identity has not yet been established. Police, along with a scientific team and sniffer dogs, have begun an investigation.
The third murder was reported from Gajapati where a 33-year-old woman was hacked to death by her husband at their house in Kunkuni village under Mohana police limits on Sunday evening.
The deceased, identified as Reshma Baksing, had gone to Meena Bazaar at Mohana with her husband, Ananta Baksing (39). An argument broke out between the couple when they returned home, following which Ananta attacked Reshma with a sharp weapon, inflicting deep cuts on her neck and face. She was rushed to Mohana Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.
Reshma’s father, Radhakanta Nayak, lodged an FIR on Monday, alleging that Ananta used torture his daughter, following which police arrested him.