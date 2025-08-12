Three women murdered in Ganjam, Gajapati in a day

BERHAMPUR: Brutal killing of three women, including that of a 73-year-old, in separate incidents in the last 24 hours has rocked Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

In Berhampur, a 32-year-old woman was found murdered while her 11-year-old daughter suffered injuries in attacks by unidentified miscreants at their house in Srimaanagar under Nimakhandi police limits of the city. A sword was found near the crime scene.

The deceased was identified as Gayatri Swain while her daughter Nilam is receiving treatment. They were living in a rented house at Srimaanagar since August 3. The incident is believed to have occurred late on Sunday evening but came to light next morning, when the house owner, who lives upstairs, noticed the gate open with the lock and key placed nearby. On checking, he found the door to Gayatri’s house locked from outside, with the lights and fan still on.

When Gayatri did not respond, the owner alerted her husband, who works in Bhubaneswar, and her brother. Gayatri’s brother rushed to the spot, broke open the door and found the mother and daughter lying in a pool of blood with the sword placed nearby.