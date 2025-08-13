Odisha bags lion’s share with big-ticket projects of Rs 4K crore

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s drive to transform into a hub for semiconductor manufacturing got a major push on Tuesday with the Centre approving two high-value projects worth over Rs 4,009 crore for the state.

As cleared by the Central cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chennai-based SiCSem Pvt Ltd will set up a silicon carbidebased compound semiconductors manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 2,066 crore while US-headquartered 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS) Inc will establish an integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit with an investment of Rs 1,943 crore.

The two projects to come up at electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) park at Info Valley-II on the city outskirts were among four projects that got the cabinet nod. Two others - Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL) and Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies will be located in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.