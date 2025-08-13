Odisha bags lion’s share with big-ticket projects of Rs 4K crore

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s drive to transform into a hub for semiconductor manufacturing got a major push on Tuesday with the Centre approving two high-value projects worth over Rs 4,009 crore for the state.
As cleared by the Central cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chennai-based SiCSem Pvt Ltd will set up a silicon carbidebased compound semiconductors manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 2,066 crore while US-headquartered 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS) Inc will establish an integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit with an investment of Rs 1,943 crore.
The two projects to come up at electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) park at Info Valley-II on the city outskirts were among four projects that got the cabinet nod. Two others - Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL) and Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies will be located in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.
Sources said SiCSem is collaborating with UK-based Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd to manufacture silicon carbide devices which will be the first commercial compound fabrication unit in the country. It will have an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers and packaging capacity of 96 million units.
The facility is expected to cater to growing demand in missiles, defence equipment, electric vehicles, railway, fast chargers, data centre racks, advanced electronics and consumer appl iances and solar power inverters. Similarly, 3DGS will set up a vertically- integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit.
This unit will bring world’s most advanced packaging technologies, including glass interposers with passives, silicon bridges and the 3D heterogeneous integration modules, to the country apart from the next generation of efficiency to the semiconductor industry.
With a capacity of around 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units and 13,200 3DHI modules per annum, it will focus on high-performance packaging technologies essential for nextgeneration semiconductor devices. The products will have significant applications in defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, radio frequency, automotive, photonics and co-packaged optics.
CM says it marks a milestone for state’s tech advancement
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the two projects and said this collaborative effort will accelerate innovation, generate employment and strengthen Odisha’s position as a vital contributor towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
“The significant cabinet approval with the recent amendment of the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy, aimed at enhancing investment viability, competitiveness and sustainability, marks a major milestone in the state’s industrial and technological advancement,” Majhi posted on X.
Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the two upcoming projects will further strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem, augment chip design capabilities, support technology advancements in modern electronics manufacturing and encourage development of ancillary industries besides creating large-scale direct and indirect employment opportunities in Odisha.
The state has already signed MoUs with SiCSem Pvt Ltd and 3DGS. In January, the chief minister had also laid the foundation stone for the SiCSem facility during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave. Around 14.32 acres of land has been allotted for the fab unit. The government is also in talks with two more semiconductor manufacturing companies for their proposed units in Odisha. The discussion with CDIL is in advanced stage for a unit of different semicon components, sources added.