Young architects must be equipped to create future-ready spaces: VSSUT V-C

SAMBALPUR: Vice-chancellor of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Dipak Kumar Sahoo stressed the need to nurture design thinking and innovation among budding architects.

Speaking at the two-day design workshop Evolve Design 2.0, which concluded on Thursday, he said that architecture goes far beyond aesthetics and structural safety these days, creating sustainable, inclusive and future-ready spaces.

Organised by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Sambalpur sub-centre under the Odisha chapter in collaboration with VSSUT, the workshop brought together practicing architects and architecture students from across Odisha for an immersive learning experience to bridge the gap between academia and professional practice in architecture.

Students from leading institutions including NIT-Rourkela, Piloo Mody College of Architecture, KIIT School of Architecture, Sri Sri University, OUTR, and VSSUT participated in the event.

Experienced architects as mentors from various parts of the state guided participants through intensive design exercises, encouraging collaborative problem-solving and sustainable approaches.

VSSUT registrar Pradeep Dang, head of Architecture department Bharati Mohapatra, IIA Odisha chapter chairperson Swopnadutta Mohanty and IIA Sambalpur sub-centre chairperson Giridhar Agrawal also took part in the event.