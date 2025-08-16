Odisha HSC supplementary examination results declared, 56.23 per cent pass rate

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Saturday announced the result of High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination-2025.

Speaking to presspersons, BSE president Srikant Tarai said 56.23 per cent of the students have succeeded in the matriculation supplementary examination conducted from July 1 to 10.

Out of the 3,457 candidates who had registered for exams, 2,983 students wrote the examination, 1,944 students have passed the exam, while 474 students remained absent. As many as 1,038 candidates have failed in the supplementary examination and a candidate was booked for malpractice.

Out of the 1,944 students, three passed in A2 grade, 14 in B1, 39 in B2, 113 in C grade, 276 in D grade, 523 in E grade and 976 have passed compartmentally.

Last year, the pass percent in the HSC supplementary examination was 55.4.

Similarly, 55.26 per cent of the candidates have succeeded in the second State Open School Certificate(SOSC) examination-2025 conducted simultaneously by BSE.

As many as 10,809 candidates had filled up forms for appearing the second SOSC examination. While 10,184 candidates had appeared the examination, 625 candidates remained absent. 5,973 candidates have succeeded and 4,140 candidates have failed.

Out of 5,973 candidates, 13 candidates have passed in A2 grade, 232 in B1, 723 in B2, 1738 in C grade, 2,075 in D grade and 1192 have obtained E grade.

"The candidates can download their results by logging on to the website www.bseodisha.ac.in from 2 pm onwards," Tarai informed.