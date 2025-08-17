Astaranga IIC suspended for gross misconduct

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania on Friday suspended Rajesh Baliarsingh, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Astaranga police station in Puri, for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. During the suspension period, he will remain under the disciplinary control of Central Range IG.

Sources said Baliarsingh was suspended over his alleged links with ganja smugglers active in Koraput district. Even after getting promoted to inspector rank and being transferred to Puri district, Baliarsingh reportedly continued to keep contact with the ganja smugglers, said sources.

Earlier in the week, Koraput police had summoned Baliarsingh and asked him to appear before them at a police station in Bhubaneswar for questioning in this regard. He appeared before a team of Koraput police officers, but left without their knowledge and answering their questions.

On being asked whether Baliarsingh was involved in any particular case registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Koraput, district, SP Rohit Verma said a detailed probe has been launched in connection with the allegations against the police officer.