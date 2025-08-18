Gambling racket busted, 15 arrested in Odisha

ROURKELA: Dharuadihi police in Sundargarh district busted a gambling racket and arrested 15 people on Saturday night. At least 20 four-wheelers and 17 motorcycles were seized from them.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Nirmal Mohapatra said the accused were engaged in the illegal practice at a football field in Dharuadihi under Sadar block during Jhulan Jatra, a rural festival. Acting on a tip off, Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwakar instructed police to conduct a raid. On reaching the field, the police team found the accused and others engaged in gambling near the festival venue.

The SDPO said some persons organising and participating in the gambling activities managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. The 15 accused were picked up from the spot and 20 four-wheelers, 17 bikes, 20 mobile phones, several gas lights, gambling materials and above `1 lakh were seized from them.

A case under Odisha Prevention of Gambling Act was registered. Those nabbed from the spot were subsequently released after necessary formalities and warning. Verification of ownership of the seized vehicles is underway. Further investigation is on, Mohapatra added.