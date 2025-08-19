Illegal job regularisation of Sikhya Sahayaks to be probed

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Elementary Education has directed all district education officers to investigate the alleged regularisation of ineligible Sikhya Sahayaks or junior teachers as assistant teachers.

The order came in after members of the primary school teachers’ association in a written complaint with the directorate recently, alleged that some district education officers had regularised Sikhya Sahayaks or junior teachers as assistant teachers (level-V) despite the latter not having the mandatory Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) qualification.

In 2019, the School and Mass Education department had allowed regularisation of eligible junior teachers as regular primary school teachers in the grade of level-V of the elementary cadre.

However, it had mandated that in no case, untrained and junior teachers not having OTET qualification will be regularised. OTET is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) for individuals seeking teaching positions in both government and private schools (Classes I to VIII) in the state.

The directorate has asked the education officers to investigate such illegal regularisations in their respective districts and submit a report within a week.