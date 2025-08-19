Inspection Bungalow caretaker murdered in broad daylight, one held in Odisha

ROURKELA: A caretaker of the Inspection Bungalow (IB) of the Works department was reportedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Rajgangpur town of Sundargarh district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 58-year-old Manglu Kisan. The accused, Sukramram Rohidas (25) of Tonto area in Jharkhand, has been arrested.

Police said the crime took place between 10.30 am and 11 am on the IB premises. The accused fatally attacked Kisan after a heated exchange of words.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Rajgangpur BB Bhoi said the accused of adjacent Jharkhand frequently visited Rajgangpur to meet his relatives. Before the incident, Sukramram had a heated argument with Kisan over some issue. Subsequently, he attacked the 58-year-old man with a sharp knife in a fit of rage. Kisan died on the spot.

On being informed, a team of Rajgangpur police led by IIC Bijay Das rushed to the spot and nabbed Sukramram. The weapon used in the crime was seized. Police sent deceased’s body to the local hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder including the cause of the heated argument, the SDPO added.