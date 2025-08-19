Murder accused fires at police, injured in Sambalpur encounter

SAMBALPUR: A murder accused was injured in an alleged police encounter near Khandual in Sambalpur district in the early hours of Tuesday after he reportedly opened fire at a police team that was tracking him down.
Police said the accused, identified as Md Samad of Motijharan under Dhanupali police limits, and his brother Md Wasim had allegedly stabbed a youth, identified as Asfaq Khan, to death late on Monday night.
The murder took place around 10 p.m. on Monday, following which a case was registered at Dhanupali police station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the written report of the victim’s brother, Jabij Khan.
A special police team was formed to nab the accused. Acting on intelligence inputs, the team traced Samad near Khandual around dawn on Tuesday.
“On being challenged, the accused opened two rounds of fire at the police party. Exercising restraint, the team retaliated with controlled fire in which Samad sustained a bullet injury on his left leg below the knee,” police said in a statement.
The injured accused was immediately shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, under police escort for treatment. Police have seized a 7.6 mm pistol and a motorcycle from the accused.
Police further informed that Samad allegedly has a history of multiple criminal antecedents. The crime scene has been secured and further investigation is underway.