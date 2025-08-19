Murder accused fires at police, injured in Sambalpur encounter

SAMBALPUR: A murder accused was injured in an alleged police encounter near Khandual in Sambalpur district in the early hours of Tuesday after he reportedly opened fire at a police team that was tracking him down.

Police said the accused, identified as Md Samad of Motijharan under Dhanupali police limits, and his brother Md Wasim had allegedly stabbed a youth, identified as Asfaq Khan, to death late on Monday night.

The murder took place around 10 p.m. on Monday, following which a case was registered at Dhanupali police station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the written report of the victim’s brother, Jabij Khan.

A special police team was formed to nab the accused. Acting on intelligence inputs, the team traced Samad near Khandual around dawn on Tuesday.