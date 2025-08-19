Sambalpur cops crack blind murder case, nab four accused

SAMBALPUR: Police on Monday claimed to have cracked a blind murder case by arresting four men including two brothers for the brutal killing of a 25-year-old youth whose body was found in Burla Power Channel here earlier this month.

The murder of Babu Yadav, a resident of Daldalipada within Khetrajpur police limits in Sambalpur city, was reportedly driven by a financial dispute and simmering personal enmity, said police.

Sources said Babu went missing on the intervening night of August 5 and 6. Eventually, his half-decomposed body was found floating in Burla Power Channel on August 9. A few days later on August 13, Babu’s brother lodged a missing complaint with the local after being unable to trace him. Family members identified Babu’s body following which police registered a murder case and launched a probe.

During investigation, police arrested Karan Joshi (23), Jagdish Rohidas (28), Arjun Joshi (25), and Sananda Rohidas (20), all residents of Daldalipada, for their alleged involvement in Babu’s murder. The weapons of offence including a steel knife and an iron rod, a vehicle used in the crime and mobile phones of the accused were seized.

Briefing mediapersons, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said, “Babu was known for his dominant behaviour among his peer group. He was pressurising Karan for Rs 10,000. Just days before the incident, he had assaulted the accused, fracturing his hand.