Braveheart college girl fights off snatchers, injured

CUTTACK: A Plus III first-year girl student of Jawaharhal Nehru (JN) College, Kuanpal displayed extraordinary courage by fighting off two armed miscreants who tried to snatch her belongings near Mulabasant village under Mahanga police limits on Tuesday.

Despite sustaining multiple injuries in the knife attack, the 19-year-old, Subhasmita Sahu of Mulabasant village fended off the miscreants, compelling them to flee the spot. The incident occurred on the canal road near Birupa bridge at around 11 am when she was going to college on her bicycle.

As per Subhasmita, she was on the Mulabasant minor canal road when two bike-borne miscreants intercepted her and attempted to snatch her belongings. When she resisted, they tried to slit her throat with a sharp knife.