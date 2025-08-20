Farmers cry fertiliser black marketing, stage protest

BARGARH: Alleging rampant black marketing of fertilisers in the district, farmers from several villages gheraoed the Bhatli block agriculture office in Bargarh on Tuesday

The farmers under the banner of Jai Kisan Andolan alleged that dealers and wholesalers were openly selling fertilisers at exorbitant rates, significantly above the government mandated prices. While the official price of urea is Rs 266.50 per packet, it is being sold for Rs 500. The DAP, priced at Rs 1,350 per bag, is selling at Rs 1,700.

They further alleged that despite godowns being stocked with fertilisers, an artificial scarcity was being created to exploit farmers. The agitators demanded immediate supply of fertilisers at the prescribed rate.

After prolonged discussions, block agriculture officer Debashish Khamari assured the farmers of timely distribution at fair prices and arranged fertilisers for the protestors. Hundreds of bags of DAP, urea and potash were distributed on the spot to farmers of Temren, Gopalpur and Sulsulia villages of Bhatli.