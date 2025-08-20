Murder accused with long criminal history injured in encounter, held

SAMBALPUR: A 42-year-old murder accused with long criminal history was injured in police encounter near Khandual here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police identified the accused as Md Samad (42) of Motijharan in Dhanupali area. The encounter was carried out two days after Samad and his brother Md Wasim (35) allegedly stabbed a youth to death at Dhanupali.

Briefing mediapersons, additional SP Srimanta Barik said Samad (42) and Wasim attacked one Asfaq Khan (30) with sharp weapons over past enmity and killed him at around 10 pm on Sunday. Following the murder, a case was registered in Dhanupali police station under sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of BNS on basis of the complaint lodged by Asfaq’s brother Jabij Khan.

A special police team was formed to apprehend the accused. Based on intelligence inputs, the team tracked down Samad near Khandual. On being confronted, the accused fired two rounds at the police party. Exercising utmost restraint, police retaliated with controlled firing in which Samad sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg below the knee, Barik said.