Proceedings dropped as Odisha govt provides compensation

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday dropped contempt proceedings against the state Home department including the additional chief secretary, Home Satyabrata Sahu over non-compliance of its earlier order to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation in the case of custodial death of Makhunu Bag of Dekulba village in Bargarh district.

Makhunu had gone missing after he went to the Bheden police station to inquire about his son’s whereabouts on July 17, 2015. His skeleton was recovered from the Panichhapar jungle near the Metakani temple in Subarnapur district on September 24 the same year.

After investigation, police personnel including the OIC of Bheden police station were arrested and forwarded to court on murder charges. The case is pending before the trial court.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi dropped the contempt proceeding after it was submitted on the state government’s behalf that the court’s March 28, 2024, order had been complied with. The petitioner’s counsel Prabir Kumar Das also confirmed that legal heirs of Makhunu Bag had received the Rs 5 lakh compensation amount on August 18, 2025.