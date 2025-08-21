Odia boy Pooshan tops NEET PG, says didn’t expect AIR-1

CUTTACK: In a moment of pride for Odisha, Cuttack youth Pooshan Mohapatra has emerged as the all-India topper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG)-2025, results of which were announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday.
A native of Kaligali in Cuttack, the 24-year-old has completed his MBBS from SCB medical college and hospital. He scored a whopping 707 out of 800 in the exam, bagging rank-1 in his first attempt all while simultaneously attending to the patients.
Speaking to the mediapersons, Pooshan said he decided to appear for the examination in January this year. “My internship ended in March and I started preparing for the examination at home from April. I had taken help from an online platform and solved test papers. Though I had performed well in the exam, becoming the all-India topper was beyond my expectation,” he added.
Pooshan believes his hard work aligned with fate brought him the success he is witnessing today. The 24-year-old attributed his accomplishment to the constant guidance from his elder sister during the course of his preparation and support from his parents Jaykrishna Mohapatra and Rachita Mohapatra.
“My elder sister, who is currently pursuing her PG after completing MBBS from SCB MCH has been a source of inspiration for me. Besides, the enormous support that I received from my parents who never pressurised me for anything else, helped me devote my entire focus on my preparation,” said Pooshan.
“We had given him free hand in his study right from the beginning and never pressurised him for anything,” said Pooshan’s father Jaykrishna who owns a printing and publication company.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Pooshan and congratulated him on his achievement. Taking to X, the chief minister said, succeeding in a highly competitive examination and securing the first position is a challenge but Pooshan has done it. “His success is an inspiration for the youth of the state. The state needs hardworking and talented persons like him,” he said further advising those preparing for any exam or interview to trust themselves and their hard work.
Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated Pooshan for the feat. “His success brings pride to our state. His dedication and hard work will inspire aspiring medical students. Wishing Pooshan a bright future,” Pradhan wrote on X.
Asked about his future plans, Pooshan said he wants to specialise either in medicine or radiology. He advised aspirants to prepare wholeheartedly without thinking much about the ranks.
ST girls bag MBBS seats in govt medical colleges
Bhubaneswar: Two girls from different Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities have cleared NEET to secure admission to government medical colleges in the state. They are Chinmayee Sawayan of Kolha community in Mayurbhanj and Leeza Majhi of Kisan community in Sambalpur. While Chinmayee has been selected for admission to Fakir Mohan medical college and hospital in Balasore, Leeza has got a seat in the Government Medical College & Hospital at Sundargarh. Hailing from Sunamara village in Mayurbhanj, Chinmayee is an alumna of SSD Girls High School at Badhunia. Similarly, Leeza was a student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Bamra and hails from Uchkapat village in Sambalpur. After her matriculation, she pursued Class XII from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (Iconic) at Bhubaneswar.