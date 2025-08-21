Odia boy Pooshan tops NEET PG, says didn’t expect AIR-1

CUTTACK: In a moment of pride for Odisha, Cuttack youth Pooshan Mohapatra has emerged as the all-India topper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG)-2025, results of which were announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday.

A native of Kaligali in Cuttack, the 24-year-old has completed his MBBS from SCB medical college and hospital. He scored a whopping 707 out of 800 in the exam, bagging rank-1 in his first attempt all while simultaneously attending to the patients.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Pooshan said he decided to appear for the examination in January this year. “My internship ended in March and I started preparing for the examination at home from April. I had taken help from an online platform and solved test papers. Though I had performed well in the exam, becoming the all-India topper was beyond my expectation,” he added.

Pooshan believes his hard work aligned with fate brought him the success he is witnessing today. The 24-year-old attributed his accomplishment to the constant guidance from his elder sister during the course of his preparation and support from his parents Jaykrishna Mohapatra and Rachita Mohapatra.

“My elder sister, who is currently pursuing her PG after completing MBBS from SCB MCH has been a source of inspiration for me. Besides, the enormous support that I received from my parents who never pressurised me for anything else, helped me devote my entire focus on my preparation,” said Pooshan.