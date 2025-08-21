Odisha bank manager held for harassing female employee

BARGARH: The manager of SDCC Bank Ltd, Sohela branch has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing a woman employee, said Padmapur police on Wednesday.

The accused is Prabhanjan Majhi, a resident of Sohela. Police said the incident took place in January when Majhi was posted as the manager of the bank’s Padmapur branch.

The complainant, a female employee of the bank, alleged that Majhi called her to the record room to search for old files. Taking advantage of the absence of CCTV cameras, he misbehaved with her. She further accused him of repeatedly harassing her through WhatsApp messages and threatening her against reporting the matter to anyone, said police.

On basis of the woman’s complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. Padmapur IIC Mamata Maik said, “The accused bank manager was first detained for interrogation. When prima facie evidence was found against him, he was arrested on August 18.”

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district central cooperative bank has placed Majhi under suspension. “The manager of SDCC Bank Ltd, Sohela branch is hereby suspended from his duty on the ground of police arrest and detention in custody since August 16” stated the order issued by the bank.

During his suspension period, Majhi’s headquarters has been fixed at the development section of the bank’s head office in Bargarh, the order added.