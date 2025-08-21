Odisha

Parts of Odisha to get heavy rains in next 4 days

Heavy rains battered the flood-affected areas from Tuesday evening, bringing more misery for the homeless people as they braced for the fourth night in the open.(File Photo | EPS)
Express News Service
BHUBANESWAR : Parts of Odisha will continue to receive heavy rainfall in the next four days, informed the IMD on Wednesday.

The districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balasore and Bargarh are likely to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph on Thursday.

Apart from Balasore, similar weather conditions may prevail in the above-mentioned six districts even on Friday. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty said, “Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected to continue at many places till August 26.”

