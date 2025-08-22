BJD sceptical of Centre adopting two yardsticks for project approval

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government has sought special central grant of Rs 8,363 crore for developing cyclone-resilient energy infrastructure, the BJD on Thursday said similar demands made by it in the past had been rejected on ground of privatisation of power distribution sector in Odisha.

Day after state Revenue minister Suresh Pujari’s meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah in Delhi where he raised Odisha’s demand for central assistance to execute underground cabling of power lines in the cyclone and flood prone areas, senior BJD leader and former Energy minister Pratap Keshari Deb told mediapersons that similar proposals of the previous government are still pending for approval by the Centre.

The senior BJD leader said, “As the then Energy minister, I took up the issue with then Union Power minister RK Singh. He was convinced of our need due to loss during calamities. We had submitted a proposal worth Rs 5,200 crore to the minister for consideration. He had approved Rs 3,700 crore and sent the proposal for approval of Union cabinet. It was rejected on the ground of privatisation of power distribution sector of the state.”

Deb said all power infrastructure development in Odisha has been carried out with state’s own resources. The BJD government had provided about Rs 20,000 crore as capital expenditure for development of transmission and distribution sectors.

He said, “If the central government adopts two yardsticks on the issue and provides special grants for building a disaster-resilient power infrastructure, we will welcome it because this will immensely benefit the state and the people.”