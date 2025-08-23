College ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh each to 29 students for not providing degrees

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Friday ordered a private college to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to 29 students for allegedly not providing them grade sheets and degree certificates.

In 2022, BTech students of Eastern Academy of Science and Technology (EAST), established and managed by Nilakantha Educational and Charitable Trust, in Phulnakhara had approached the commission and accused the authorities of not issuing grade sheets and degree certificates even after they passed their course.

Activist Biswapriya Kanungo had appeared on behalf of the complainants and alleged that the college had withheld certificates of about 438 students who had passed out in 2018 and 2019.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the OHRC has directed the college to pay compensation to the 29 students for career derailment, financial loss and mental agony suffered by them.