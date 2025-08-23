College ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh each to 29 students for not providing degrees

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Friday ordered a private college to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to 29 students for allegedly not providing them grade sheets and degree certificates.
In 2022, BTech students of Eastern Academy of Science and Technology (EAST), established and managed by Nilakantha Educational and Charitable Trust, in Phulnakhara had approached the commission and accused the authorities of not issuing grade sheets and degree certificates even after they passed their course.
Activist Biswapriya Kanungo had appeared on behalf of the complainants and alleged that the college had withheld certificates of about 438 students who had passed out in 2018 and 2019.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the OHRC has directed the college to pay compensation to the 29 students for career derailment, financial loss and mental agony suffered by them.
The commission also asked the college to pay a compensation of `20,000 each to the students of 2018 and 2019 batch, who had not approached it in connection with the matter. It also recommended the Skill Development and Technical Education department to seize the bank account of Nilakantha Trust and disburse the compensation amount from it to the complainants and other students who had passed out in 2018 and 2019.
The OHRC had earlier issued a notice to registrar of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) as EAST college was affiliated to it. The BPUT had stated the grade sheets and provisional or degree certificates of eligible students are provided to the principals of the institutes for distributing them to students. The EAST College had not collected the grade sheets and degree certificates from the BPUT by depositing the requisite fee.
Kanungo had stated the college had collected fee from the students for the same, but had not deposited it with the BPUT.