Orissa HC orders all preparedness for ensuing festival season

CUTTACK: With the onset of festive season in Cuttack from August 27, the Orissa High Court’s special bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh has issued a detailed and comprehensive order aimed at ensuring civic preparedness and public safety.

The order, passed in response to several PILs concerning deteriorating urban conditions in the city, calls for coordinated action by multiple authorities.

The bench emphasised that while festivals are vital cultural celebrations, they often magnify existing civic issues. The city is preparing for a string of festivals including Ganesh Puja, Khudurukuni, Vishwakarma Puja, Dussehra, Kali Puja, Kartikeswar Puja, and the week-long Balijatra.

Referring to last year’s incident where an electronic welcome gate collapsed in Badambadi, trapping vehicles, the court reiterated concerns over the unsafe structures of Puja mandaps and gates. Authorities have been directed to file affidavits on whether necessary permissions are obtained, structural safety norms are followed, and no objection certificates are issued after due checks.

Noise pollution, especially from DJ systems and firecrackers, is another major concern. The court reminded authorities of its previous direction to maintain sound levels within 65 decibels.

In a scathing remark on the state of city roads, the bench noted with dismay the poor and pothole-ridden condition of both arterial and main roads, criticising the lack of accountability and sub-standard repair work. It ordered immediate identification and repair of vulnerable stretches before festivities begin.

The bench also took note of non-functional streetlights, inadequate fire safety in mandaps, unhygienic drinking water supply, and adulterated food sale.

Authorities have been instructed to deploy food safety teams, install mobile testing labs, and spread awareness about food safety.

Effective crowd and traffic management, proper waste disposal, and regulation of cultural programmes-especially those creating noise disturbances late at night-were also highlighted.