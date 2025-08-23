Successive LoPARs to bring more rains to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: More rains are in store for the state as a fresh low pressure area formed over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood on Friday evening, with another weather system likely to develop around Monday (August 25).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area formed over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood at 5.30 pm on Friday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand during next 24 hours and thereafter weaken gradually.

Many parts of the state received rainfall on the day due to the prevailing weather system. Hirakud received 42.2 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by Rourkela 40 mm.

The system is expected to trigger heavy rains in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts in the next 24 hours and similar weather condition may prevail in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts on Sunday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to continue at many places in the state till August 28.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Another low-pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts around August 25. The system too is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of the state.”