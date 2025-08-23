UTP falls ill in Angul jail, dies

ANGUL: An elderly under-trial prisoner (UTP) lodged in Angul jail reportedly died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as 66-year-old Raghunath Sahu of Badhinsar village under Jarapara police limits. Sahu was arrested on murder charge in 2023 and lodged in Angul jail since then.

Jailer Subhasmita Biswal said the UTP suddenly complained of illness and was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital. However, he died during treatment. Sahu was in good health and had no complaint of any prior illness. The exact cause of his death will be ascertained after postmortem, she added.

Police said Sahu was brought to the DHH on Thursday evening and he succumbed at about 9 pm. He was suffering from high blood pressure and other ailments.

On the other hand, Sahu’s family members alleged that he died due to lack of timely treatment by the jail authorities. They demanded an impartial probe into his death.

IIC of Angul police station Dhiresh Dash said the the body was seized for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.