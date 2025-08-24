Villagers lock school after headmaster sexually assaults 14-year-old student in Chikiti

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed at a village in Chikiti block of Ganjam district on Saturday after allegations surfaced that headmaster of the local school allegedly sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl.
Sources said, the headmaster, due to retire next month, allegedly molested a Class VIII student of the school on Friday. He reportedly called her to his office chamber on some pretext and caught hold of her. The girl managed to free herself and ran out. Later, he allegedly warned her not to disclose the incident. While the survivor remained silent, her classmates who learned about the incident informed village elders.
On Saturday, after the school began, hundreds of villagers gathered at the premises and locked the gates, confining teachers and students inside. On being alerted, the headmaster, who was on his way to school, fled the place.
Teachers immediately informed Golonthara police which rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers and assured stringent action against the headmaster. Police also launched a search for the headmaster.
The girl’s parents declined to lodge a police complaint fearing social stigma.
Block education officer PB Majhi said he has not received any formal complaint.