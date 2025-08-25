Four die of suspected food poisoning in Koraput village

JEYPORE: At least four persons of Odpur village under Dasmantpur block have reportedly died due to food poisoning and six others have been admitted to SLN medical college and hospital in Koraput in the last five days. The deceased were identified as Nayana Gouda, Jambati Gouda, Mahendra Gouda and Rajesh Gouda, all residents of Gouda Sahi in the village.

Sources said around a week back, a community feast was organised in the village in which many locals participated. Soon after, 10 villagers developed symptoms of food poisoning, including acute vomiting. Following reports of the outbreak, mobile health teams from Koraput and Dasmantpur community health centre (CHC) rushed to the village and began door-to-door health survey.

Although the exact cause of the outbreak is yet to be confirmed, preliminary investigation suggests that the victims had consumed contaminated food and water. “We suspect food poisoning due to consumption of contaminated water and food. The block officials have been advised to ensure safe drinking water and maintain sanitation in the village. Our teams are conducting round-the-clock surveillance,” said Koraput CDMO Rabi Narayan Mishra.