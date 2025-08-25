Odisha cop booked for molesting, assaulting woman

KENDRAPARA: Marsag hai police on Sunday registered a case against a havildar on charges of sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman and assaulting her. The accused cop is 44-yearold Ajaya Sahoo, a havildar posted in Kudanagari police station of the district. The alleged incident took place at Juna chowk under Marshaghai police limits on Friday.

The victim lodged a complaint with police on Saturday alleging that Sahoo tried to sexually assault her at Juna chowk when she was on way to a shop. After molesting her, he assaulted her when she tried to resist and raised an alarm, she alleged. In her complaint, the woman also said the accused cop used to call her regularly on phone and demanded sexual favours from her many times in the past.

He also tried to offer her money. IIC of Marsaghai police station Tapan Nayak said acting on the complaint, police filed a case against the accused havildar under sections 126 (2), 74, 75, 76, 78, 79, 296 and 351 (3) of BNS. “We are investigating the case and the accused will be arrested soon,” he added.