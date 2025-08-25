Tribal woman found beheaded at home in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A 40-year-old tribal woman was reportedly beheaded by an unidentified miscreant at her home in Deogaon village under Badanarayani panchayat within Tiring police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Suhagi Baipai, wife of Motai Baipai (53) of Deogaon village. Sources said Motai lived with Suhagi after his previous two wives left him over marital disputes.

On Saturday afternoon, he went to a nearby village to watch football match, leaving Suhagi alone in the house.

The woman was preparing dinner at home when a miscreant armed with sharp weapon arrived at her doorsteps. Without any provocation, the miscreant reportedly attacked her.

After beheading Suhagi, he fled the spot. When Motai returned home at around 8 pm, he was shocked to find his wife’s decapitated body lying in a pool of blood. He raised an alarm, following which neighbours and villagers reached his house.