Football match turns tragic as player dies after collapsing on field in Deogarh

On Sunday, a match between Ward No 2 and Ward No 7 was in progress when Prakash suddenly collapsed on the ground. He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital but doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, tension gripped the hospital as agitated locals gathered in large numbers. Additional district magistrate Rebecca Bilung rushed to the spot and pacified the crowd.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to social media platform ‘X’ and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. He announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Deogarh municipality announced an ex gratia of Rs 10,000 for Nayak’s family, while the Red Cross Society also extended Rs 10,000 assistance.

Deogarh Town police registered a case of unnatural death. The postmortem was conducted on Monday but exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the autopsy reports are obtained, said an officer.