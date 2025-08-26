MLAs to take up Lanjigarh mine issue with Odisha government

BHAWANIPATNA: Dharamgarh MLA Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi and Bissamcuttack MLA Nilamadhab Hikaka have assured to take up the issue of long-pending demand of the people of Kalahandi for opening of bauxite mines in Lanjigarh with the state government.

The commitment of the leaders in this regard came following continued demonstration of people under the banner of Lanjigarh Anchalik Vikash Parishad (LAVP) in which nearly 5,000 villagers including youth, women and community leaders gathered recently at Lanjigarh demanding immediate opening of local bauxite mines.

Speaking on the matter, Pattjoshi said survival of over three lakh people in Kalahandi depended on it. “I stand firmly with the people of Kalahandi in this just demand and will raise the matter with the chief minister so that our voices are heard at the highest level,” he added. Hikaka, too, echoed similar sentiments.

Lanjigarh MLA Pradip Kumar Dishari is also said to have made similar assurance to the locals.