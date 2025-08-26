Trailer truck plunges into swelling Safei Nullah, driver feared dead in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: In a chilling incident, a trailer truck along with its driver was swept away in the swelling Safei Nullah near Jhantelbud village under Bargaon police limits in Sundargarh district on Tuesday.

The driver, identified as Sujit Aind, in his late 30s, is feared drowned after being trapped inside the vehicle, while his helper, Arvind Barla, managed to escape and swam to safety.

Sources said everything happened within seconds. “No sooner had the heavy vehicle entered the water, it immediately tilted on the driver’s side and, simultaneously overturning, vanished under the water, leaving the onlookers perplexed with fear,” a source stated.

According to Bargaon police station IIC Banekeswar Nayak, a bridge is under construction near the spot, and the narrow temporary road across the Safei Nullah had become invisible due to the gushing water flowing above it.

Nayak said the incident occurred between 7 am and 7.30 am when the driver allegedly ignored repeated advice from villagers not to take the risk of crossing the swelling nullah. “The driver miscalculated the strength of the water current and ended up paying the price,” the officer said.

While the driver is feared drowned, the helper somehow managed to escape. Nayak added that the rescue operation could not begin until 2 pm as the fully submerged 16-wheel truck was not visible at all.

The officer further said, “With water gradually receding and the wheels of the overturned truck becoming visible, the rescue teams at the scene were waiting with road cranes to begin the rescue operation.”