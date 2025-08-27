21-year-old kidnapped, gang-raped for six months in Balasore

BALASORE: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped for six months in Balasore district. The shocking crime came to light after the survivor lodged a complaint with police on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Bhograi, alleged that Abdul Zaffer Ali Khan of Parikhi in Balasore, Nanigopal Pradhan and five other persons kidnapped her from her house on March 1, a day before her marriage. The accused also looted jewellery and Rs 4 lakh cash from her house.

They initially took her to Baripada in Mayurbhanj district and reportedly gang-raped her. Subsequently, the survivor was taken to Haladipada and then Parikhi in Balasore where she was repeatedly gang-raped by the accused, she claimed.