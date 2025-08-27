21-year-old kidnapped, gang-raped for six months in Balasore

BALASORE: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped for six months in Balasore district. The shocking crime came to light after the survivor lodged a complaint with police on Tuesday.
The woman, a resident of Bhograi, alleged that Abdul Zaffer Ali Khan of Parikhi in Balasore, Nanigopal Pradhan and five other persons kidnapped her from her house on March 1, a day before her marriage. The accused also looted jewellery and Rs 4 lakh cash from her house.
They initially took her to Baripada in Mayurbhanj district and reportedly gang-raped her. Subsequently, the survivor was taken to Haladipada and then Parikhi in Balasore where she was repeatedly gang-raped by the accused, she claimed.
The woman somehow managed to escape from the accused’s clutches on Monday and reached her home. On Tuesday, she filed an FIR against the accused in Bhograi police station.
Incidentally, the survivor’s mother had lodged a complaint with Bhograi police on March 3 accusing Khan and others of kidnapping her daughter and stealing jewellery and cash from her house. Police had registered a case under section 140 (3) and 316 (2) of BNS.
Bhograi IIC Rohit Kumar Bal said acting on the woman’s complaint, police registered a gang-rape case and launched investigation. Efforts are on the nab the accused who are on the run. Further investigation is underway, he added.