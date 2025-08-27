Khariar couple killed in fire mishap at home

NUAPADA: A young couple reportedly died in a fire mishap at their home in Tukula village under Khariar block here on Monday night.
The deceased were identified as Rajesh Patel (28) and his wife Rima Patel (24). The mishap took place at around 9 pm.
Sources said the couple along with three of their family members was at home when a sudden short circuit sparked a fire. The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed their house within minutes. While attempting to escape, Rajesh and Rima sustained fatal burn injuries.
Rajesh’s father Makaru Patel managed to save the couple’s nine-month-old son by rushing out of the house in time. He suffered minor burns.
Locals said the couple was illegally selling petrol from their house. It is suspected that stored fuel intensified the flames, causing the fire to spread rapidly and making it difficult for the victims to escape.
On being informed, fire services personnel from Khariar reached the spot and doused the blaze. The victims were rushed to the local hospital where doctors declared Rajesh and Rima dead. Tension gripped the hospital premises as locals expressed anger over ‘delay’ in arrival of the ambulance. They alleged that precious time was lost due to the delay.
Khariar SDPO Upendra Pradhan said the house was completely destroyed in the fire. Police have launched investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and look into possible lapses in emergency response.