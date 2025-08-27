Khariar couple killed in fire mishap at home

NUAPADA: A young couple reportedly died in a fire mishap at their home in Tukula village under Khariar block here on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Patel (28) and his wife Rima Patel (24). The mishap took place at around 9 pm.

Sources said the couple along with three of their family members was at home when a sudden short circuit sparked a fire. The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed their house within minutes. While attempting to escape, Rajesh and Rima sustained fatal burn injuries.

Rajesh’s father Makaru Patel managed to save the couple’s nine-month-old son by rushing out of the house in time. He suffered minor burns.