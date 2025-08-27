No genuine farmer will be left out of paddy procurement process, says Minister Patra

Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said, “We met the minister and he assured us that decisions will be taken on the basis of reports. But many farmers have been left out, particularly in terms of landholding.”

He claimed that around 100 to 150 farmers per society could not register due to server issues, leaving an estimated around 30,000 farmers in the district outside the system.

"We hope for an additional window to complete the registration, but if the government remains silent, we will have no option but to intensify our protest,” Mahapatra warned.