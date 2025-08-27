No genuine farmer will be left out of paddy procurement process, says Minister Patra

BARGARH: With registration window for the kharif season now closed amid growing discontent among farmers, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Tuesday assured that no genuine farmer will be left out of the procurement process.
Briefing the media after a review meeting with local MLAs, Patra said, “A large number of farmers have already registered, but some are still left out. I have sought a report on the pending cases and the government will take an appropriate decision. No genuine farmer will be left out.” Patra admitted that rice lifting had been slower than expected but assured, “We have informed FCI to expedite the process and paddy evacuation is underway.”
Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said, “We met the minister and he assured us that decisions will be taken on the basis of reports. But many farmers have been left out, particularly in terms of landholding.”
He claimed that around 100 to 150 farmers per society could not register due to server issues, leaving an estimated around 30,000 farmers in the district outside the system.
"We hope for an additional window to complete the registration, but if the government remains silent, we will have no option but to intensify our protest,” Mahapatra warned.