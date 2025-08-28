Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches devpt projects in two districts, shares lunch with students

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday visited Angul and Dhenkanal districts and inaugurated several development projects.

At Angul’s Kaniha, he spent time with students of Pabitra Mohan upper primary government school. He first performed the bhumi pujan for Prajamandal Bhawan at Kaniha and later laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 5.8 lakh at the school.

These include construction of additional classrooms, a new hostel and a dining hall. The projects are being funded by industries such as JSP, MCL and NTPC under their CSR initiatives.

Pradhan also joined the students for lunch at the school. Speaking on the occasion, he said that under the National Education Policy, value-based education and improved facilities for students are a priority. He expressed hope for a bright future for the children of the region.

Later, the minister inaugurated a bridge over the Tikira river, constructed with support from the District Mineral Fund. The bridge, he said, will boost economic activities in the area.

Referring to Prajamandal Bhawan, Pradhan assured that the building would be completed soon and would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations. He also paid floral tribute at the statue of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan.

The minister received a warm welcome from people at most places he visited. Earlier, he had inaugurated various projects in Dhenkanal district.