Ahead of Durga Puja, Odisha HC directs strict compliance with its orders in Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a significant order aimed at ensuring public safety and civic order during the upcoming Durga Puja, the special bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh has directed the authorities to strictly monitor the construction of pandals, gates and decorations during festivals starting with Ganesh Puja on August 27 and continuing till Bali Jatra in November.

The court reiterated its earlier directions issued on August 21, seeking detailed affidavits on whether puja committees are securing proper permissions for pandals and decorations, and whether NOCs are being granted after confirming adherence to safety measures.

The court noted that such structures, often electrically wired, are vulnerable to collapse and fire hazards during heavy rains or crowd surges.

The compliance letter, dated August 21, from DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo mentioned that during a preparatory meeting held on August 18 with puja committees and local leaders, it was unanimously agreed that no pandal or gate will be allowed to obstruct public roads. Necessary fees must be deposited with the CMC, and electrical and structural NOCs must be obtained before licenses are issued.

The court welcomed these proactive steps but stressed that public safety cannot be compromised for competitive or decorative purposes. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 4.