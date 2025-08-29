National conference of House panels on SCs, STs starts today

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surama Padhy on Thursday said the two-day national conference of Chairpersons of Committees on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Parliament and state assemblies beginning here from August 29 will deliberate on strengthening constitutional safeguards for them.

The seminar will also discuss enhancement of socio-economic development and sharing best practices to empower SCs and STs. Besides, it will highlight the pivotal role of parliamentary and state legislature committees in ensuring accountability in implementation of welfare policies with the vision of realising an inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Speaker told a media-conference here.

Padhy said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the national conference. Birla will also inaugurate an exhibition and release a souvenir on the occasion. The conference will conclude on August 30 with the valedictory address of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, she added.

The Speaker said around 240 delegates from different states and Union Territories are expected to attend the national seminar which is being held outside New Delhi for the first time. The theme of the conference is, ‘Role of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees in Welfare, Development and Empowerment of SCs and STs’, she added.

Padhy said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and chairperson, Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of SC and ST Faggan Singh Kulaste will also address the function.

Meanwhile, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) met CM Majhi at the state guest house here. Kulaste and other members of the panel also met the chief minister at the guest house.