Rain abates, situation improves in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Waterlogging abated in several areas of Koraput as rainfall intensity subsided across multiple blocks in the last 24 hours.
However, showers continued, with the district recording an average of 29.16 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Though water levels of major rivers including Indravati, Kolab, Saberi, Kurlu, Patali, Saptadhara, Jonhar and their tributaries receded considerably, road connectivity to villages in Nandapur, Kundra, Boipariguda, Kotpad, Borigumma, Jeypore, Lamtaput, Koraput and Semiliguda is yet to be restored.
Farmers reported that paddy fields have been completely inundated, with crops no longer visible under the standing water.
Meanwhile, the district administration has begun damage assessment. Official sources said at least 80 panchayats have been hit by the rains. Field staff from block offices, tehsils and Agriculture department are conducting verification of damage.
“We have received reports of damage caused by the rains. Relief measures have been provided to affected families. The situation is under control, and our officials are on the ground closely monitoring the situation,” said district emergency officer Sarnjita Majhi.
Road communication between Koraput and Rayagada, as well as Koraput and Malkangiri, resumed on Thursday after being cut off for the last three days. In Jeypore town, waterlogging in Parabeda, Kumbhar Sahi, Hatapada, Sambartota and Christianpeta showed improvement. The administration continued distribution of polythene sheets and dry food to residents stranded for the last two days.