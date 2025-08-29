Rain abates, situation improves in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Waterlogging abated in several areas of Koraput as rainfall intensity subsided across multiple blocks in the last 24 hours.

However, showers continued, with the district recording an average of 29.16 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Though water levels of major rivers including Indravati, Kolab, Saberi, Kurlu, Patali, Saptadhara, Jonhar and their tributaries receded considerably, road connectivity to villages in Nandapur, Kundra, Boipariguda, Kotpad, Borigumma, Jeypore, Lamtaput, Koraput and Semiliguda is yet to be restored.

Farmers reported that paddy fields have been completely inundated, with crops no longer visible under the standing water.

Meanwhile, the district administration has begun damage assessment. Official sources said at least 80 panchayats have been hit by the rains. Field staff from block offices, tehsils and Agriculture department are conducting verification of damage.