Intoxicated truck driver mows down Ganjam man

BERHAMPUR: A 48-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck mowed him down before crashing into two houses and a shop in Dharakote area of Ganjam district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Basant Parida of Dhaugaon village. The mishap took place at Dhaugaon chowk on NH-59 in the morning.

Sources said Basant was out to attend nature’s call when the truck enroute to Digapahandi from Aska ran over him. Subsequently, the vehicle crashed into two roadside houses and an adjoining shop before coming to a screeching halt.

Truck driver Santosh Parida, who was reportedly intoxicated, attempted to flee the scene after the mishap. However, he was nabbed by locals present on the spot. Santosh reportedly confessed to have overdosed on cannabis (bhang) leading to loss of control over the vehicle.

On being informed, Dharakote police reached the spot and took Santosh into custody. Basant’s body was seized for postmortem and a case registered in connection with the incident.

Later, irate locals staged protest at the mishap site demanding adequate compensation for the deceased’s family and owners of the houses damaged in the accident. The protest was called off after police assured the agitators of taking up their demands with the administration.