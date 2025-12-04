Inter-state ivory racket busted in Keonjhar; 3 held, two tusks seized

BHUBANESWAR: The Keonjhar forest division on Wednesday busted an inter-state ivory smuggling racket and arrested three persons including one from Jharkhand in this connection.

Two tusks, one measuring about 100 cm and weighing 7.5 kg and another of about 89 cm and 6.5 kg, along with two motorcycles and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant said a manhunt has been launched to apprehend three others involved in the racket and ascertain the source of the tusks.

The DFO said acting on an intel received from the joint task force (JTF) in the state wildlife headquarters, a raid was conducted by the forest staff of Keonjhar division in coordination with the local police and revenue authorities at Ramla area of Champua range. During raid, the accused Kailash Tiria from Dhenkanal, Mishra Munda from Balabhadrapur in Keonjhar and Guru Charan Kerai from Jharkand were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal trading of wildlife items.

The DFO said during interrogation, the accused confessed about involvement of three others. They have also revealed that they had smuggled the tusks to Odisha from Jharkhand for trading. A case has been registered under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation into the matter is in progress, he said.