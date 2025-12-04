Tusker tramples man in Rayagada as elephant herd roams farmland

BERHAMPUR: A 32-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after being reportedly trampled by a tusker in Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district on Wednesday.

The victim is Bala Sikeka, a resident of Buduni village. The incident took place at around 6 am. Sources said Bala left for his farmland and came face-to-face with the tusker on way. He tried to escape by running away from the spot. However, the elephant trampled him after a brief chase.

Hearing his screams, fellow villagers reached the spot and rescued him after chasing away the tusker. He was rushed to Kalyansinghpur community health centre and later shifted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital due to severity of his injuries. Bala reportedly suffered fractures in his leg and ribs besides multiple injuries in the abdomen area.

On being informed, local forest officials rushed to Buduni village and assured compensation to the victim’s family as per norms. Forest guards have been deployed in the area to keep a watch on the movement of an elephant herd which has been roaming in the region since the last fortnight.