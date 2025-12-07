15-year-old boy drowns in river in Odisha

JAJPUR: A 15-year-old boy died after drowing in the Kharasrota river near Sarifabad ghat under Kuakhia police limits on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sai Sarathi Kantha, the son of Rajendra Kantha of Baransa village under Kuakhia police limits. Sources said Sai, a Class IX student of Mugpal High School, was returning home from school with three friends, when they stopped at the river to bathe, which was around 2 km from his house.

While bathing, Sai reportedly slipped into deep water and drowned. Hearing his friends’ cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and began searching for him. Kuakhia fire service personnel also reached the site shortly after being informed and launched a search operation. After several hours, the team located and rescued Sai from the river. He was immediately taken to Madhuban CHC, where doctors declared him dead.

Kuakhia police have registered an unnatural death case and sent it for postmortem.